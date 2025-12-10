Over 40 Nigerian innovators honoured at NiRA’s 20th anniversary

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) on December 2, 2025, celebrated its 20th anniversary alongside the 8th .ng awards.



NiRA, managers of the .ng domain, recognised over 40 individuals and organisations, whose work has illuminated Nigeria’s digital space over the years.



The NiRA 20th Anniversary, themed: “20 Years, One Identity: Powering Nigeria with .ng,” featured a series of impact-driven activities, beginning with a live radio appearance, the production of the NiRA History Documentary, and the Community Walk, and culminating in the landmark Anniversary and Awards Night. The ceremony brought together pioneers, innovators, partners, industry leaders, and members of the NiRA community to celebrate two decades of stewarding Nigeria’s digital identity.



As highlighted by the Chairman of the .ng Awards Committee, Peter Oluka, in his welcome address, the purpose of the evening was to pay tribute to the pioneers, acknowledge today’s leaders, and applaud outstanding achievements that continue to elevate the .ng brand. He also emphasised that as NiRA marks 20 years, the community must look ahead to the next two decades with renewed commitment and national pride.



In his remarks, the President of NiRA, Adesola Akinsanya, noted that “20 years ago, visionary men and women laid the foundation for what has grown to become Nigeria’s digital anchor, the custodian of our online identity.”



He reflected on the journey of .ng from its early beginnings to its significance today as a symbol of national representation, digital trust, and economic empowerment. His message reinforced the need for Nigerians, businesses, institutions, creators, and citizens to embrace the .ng domain as the authentic digital identity of the nation.



NiRA COO, Oluwaseyi Onasanya, delivered a tribute session that spotlighted the men and women whose early contributions shaped NiRA’s emergence. She highlighted the sacrifices, collaborations, and determination that guided the repatriation and governance of the .ng domain, emphasising that the .ng story is the story of Nigeria’s digital awakening.