Research sees ‘new era of African innovation’, tasks continent on production

As the global technology landscape accelerates toward 2026, MGX Research Nigeria, a research and innovation institution focused on Africa’s digital future, has released a brief on the state of the continent’s innovation ecosystem.

Authored by Founder of MGX Research Nigeria, Nnaemeka Ani, the publication, titled: ‘The State of African Innovation’ calls for a decisive shift away from “building for hype” toward building for legacy, systems that endure, scale and serve real societal needs.

According to the MGX Research brief, Africa’s next phase of growth will not be driven by imitation, but by authorship.

“Africa must move from being a consumer of global technology to becoming its author,” Ani stated, adding, “Let’s stop building for international admiration and start creating the future on our own terms. Africa will rise by code, by courage, and by us.”

The MGX Research report argued that real value in Africa’s tech ecosystem lies not in flashy applications, but in persistent, intentional solutions, particularly those that digitise public services, strengthen institutions, and bridge the rural-urban divide.

Drawing from applied research and on-ground experience, the publication emphasised that technology without governance, policy alignment, and infrastructure depth cannot scale sustainably.

The report identified three defining pillars that will determine Africa’s innovation leaders by 2026, such as intentionally solving Africa’s own challenges, from healthcare access and food systems to security and public service delivery, rather than copying external models; strengthening localised innovation ecosystems in cities such as Enugu, Lagos, Kigali, and others, where context-aware solutions outperform imported frameworks, and leveraging state-led digital infrastructure as a foundation for private-sector growth, innovation scaling, and national competitiveness.

The MGX Research publication arrived at a critical policy moment, as Nigeria advances broadband expansion and prepares for fiscal reforms aimed at empowering small and medium-scale enterprises.

According to the report, such policy shifts represent the kind of institutional courage required to unlock Africa’s innovation potential.

