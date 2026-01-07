Samsung plans increase of AI mobile devices to 800m units

Samsung Electronics plans to double the number of its mobile devices with “Galaxy AI” features largely powered by Google’s Gemini this year.



This is expected to give the firm an edge over rivals as the global race in artificial intelligence (AI) heats up.

The South Korean company, which had rolled out Gemini-backed AI features to about 400 million mobile products, including smartphones and tablets, last year, plans to boost that figure to 800 million in 2026.

“We will apply AI to all products, all functions, and all services as quickly as possible,” T M Roh, told Reuters in his first interview since becoming Samsung Electronics, opening a new tab co-CEO in November.

The plan by the world’s largest backer of Google’s Android mobile platform is set to give a major boost to Google’s developer Google, which is locked in a race with OpenAI and others to attract more consumer users to their AI model.

Samsung seeks to reclaim its lost crown from Apple, opens a new tab in the smartphone market and fends off competition from Chinese rivals not only in mobile telephones, but also in televisions and home appliances, all overseen by Roh.

It will offer integrated AI services across consumer products to widen its lead over Apple in such features, though the latter was set to be the top smartphone maker last year, according to market researcher Counterpoint, opens a new tab.

Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O), opens new tab Google launched the latest version of Gemini in November, highlighting Gemini 3’s lead on several popular industry measures of AI model performance.

In response to Gemini 3, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly issued an internal “code red,” pausing non-core projects and redirecting teams to accelerate development. The ChatGPT maker launched its GPT-5.2 AI model a few weeks later.