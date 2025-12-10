Seamfix, PAPSS partner on African cross-border payment system

Seamfix has partnered with the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), operated by Afreximbank, to strengthen regulatory oversight and governance for real-time cross-border payments across the continent.



The collaboration will support the rollout of PGATE, a new compliance and transaction-governance platform developed by Seamfix.



According to a statement by the organisation, the system integrates identity validation, behavioural risk checks and regulatory controls into payment workflows, enabling central banks and financial institutions to maintain visibility over transactions without disrupting settlement speed.



Under the agreement, PAPSS will promote PGATE across its network, which already connects central banks and commercial financial institutions processing payments in local currencies. Seamfix will build, manage and maintain the platform under a vendor-financed model.



Industry operators have increasingly called for enhanced tools to monitor identity-linked payment behaviour, particularly as demand rises for instant cross-border transactions under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



The partnership aimed to address those concerns by providing a unified, continent-wide approach to oversight.



Seamfix Group Chief Executive Officer, Chimezie Emewulu, said: “Payments move fast across Africa, but trust must move with them. This partnership helps banks and regulators see what they need to see, at the moment they need to see it without getting in the way of the transaction.”



“PGATE is powered by Seamfix’s FixIAM identity engine and is designed to help detect fragmented transactions and ensure customers are properly authenticated. Its features include pre-transaction screening, quota and threshold governance, consent management, and comprehensive audit trails to support post-settlement regulatory reviews.”



The partnership will widen the adoption of PAPSS and strengthen confidence in its infrastructure by streamlining compliance under varying national regulations.