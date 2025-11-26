Specialist calls for shift in public attitude towards cybersecurity 

Cybersecurity governance specialist, Egonna Bristol, has called for a shift in public attitude toward cybersecurity, arguing that breaches persist because many people still believe safety online is the responsibility of banks, Information Technology (IT) teams, or government agencies.

In a commentary, Bristol said the most vulnerable point is often not the software, but the person behind the screen.

He described the public reaction to cyber incidents as brief and predictable, stating that there is a moment of shock, followed by a quick password change, and then a return to business as usual.

“Cybersecurity has become background noise,” she said, adding that this mindset overlooks the fact that almost anyone with data, money, or influence is a target.

Recalling a training session with small business owners in Lagos, she said many still assume they are too insignificant to attract attackers.

She argued that the problem is as much behavioural as it is technical. She said: “People prize convenience, click “accept all cookies,” store card details on shopping apps, and overshare milestones on social media.

“Each shortcut feels harmless until it is not. In chasing speed, many have outsourced their safety to systems they barely understand.”

According to her, even the best firewall cannot protect someone who treats every urgent email as genuine.

Bristol said the challenge is global, not unique to Nigeria. She pointed to fake investment apps, phishing texts, and social media impersonation as tactics that travel easily across borders. In her view, the common thread is psychology rather than code.