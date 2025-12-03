STEM exhibition connects young innovators with mentors, industry

A month after the Women in Technology in Nigeria (WITIN) Girls’ National Summit and STEM Exhibition 2025 drew girls, educators, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the country to the Federal Capital Territory, the event’s effects are already radiating across Nigeria’s schools.



From Taraba to Borno, Kano to Anambra and across the FCT, the girls who converged at Abuja from across Nigeria have returned home to ignite a fresh wave of innovation, with many schools now integrating new STEM clubs, new practical projects and new aspirations for science and technology.



Girls from North East Nigeria, including Taraba and Borno States, joined their peers from the North West, especially Kano, where several teams emerged, along with strong representations from Anambra State and schools across the Federal Capital Territory.

The diverse attendance reflected the national character of the summit and the growing hunger among girls to participate in Nigeria’s expanding digital economy.



The summit attracted about 1,000 participants over two days. With the support of ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Dr Bosun Tijani, NITDA, NCC, USPF, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Digital Economy and Innovation, and the Internet Society Nigeria Chapter, the summit showcased how collaboration can empower girls to tackle pressing issues across energy, environment, health, agriculture, robotics, digital innovation, and sustainable development.



From solar-powered solutions and waste management systems to AI-powered educational tools and community-focused projects addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the event delivered one of the most comprehensive and impactful STEM showcases in recent Nigerian history, highlighting the ingenuity and leadership potential of the country’s next generation of female innovators.



The momentum behind this year’s summit was fuelled by WITIN Girls’ STEM Clubs and Outreaches winning the 2024 Nature Award for Inspiring Women in Science/Science Outreach Category (the award was presented in partnership with The Estée Lauder Companies).



The prestigious award enabled WITIN to launch the National STEM Competition & Exhibitions for Girls 2025, themed: “Innovate for Impact: STEM Solutions for a Sustainable Future.”



There were 265 online entries at the state level with regional exhibitions hosted in Sokoto, Borno, Kano, Anambra, Oyo, Delta, and Ogun states. The top 25 projects advanced to the national finals in Abuja.



The competition encouraged girls to choose at least one United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) and develop STEM-based solutions addressing real problems in their communities, practically applying STEM subjects being taught in the classrooms.

Participation was opened to teams of three secondary school girls supported by a STEM teacher-mentor. Key dates stretched from February 11 (International Day of Women and Girls in Science) through International Girls in ICT Day to the grand finale held on October 22–23, 2025, in Abuja.



Speaking, Executive Director, WITIN, Martha Omoekpen Alade, said: “This is more than an event. It is a transformation. Girls from rural and urban schools are returning with renewed confidence. We are seeing classrooms transformed into mini-innovation hubs.”



The winners include Governor’s Girls College, Kano, with Solar-Powered Truck (Renewable Energy Category), which came as second runner-up; Federal Government College, Maiduguri – Sustainable Smart City (Urban & Habitation Solutions) was first runner-up, while Trinity Secondary School, Onitsha – SACHA (Waste Management Category) emerged as the national champion.



The summit also benefited from strong academic partnerships, with 11 universities across Nigeria lending support, mentorship, and expertise to the participants.



Partnering institutions included the University of Abuja, University of Lagos, Covenant University, American University of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Bayero University, Lead City University, Thomas Adewumi University, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, University of Ilorin, and Mountain Top University.



These collaborations provided not only mentorship for the young innovators but also a platform for knowledge exchange, guidance on STEM projects, and opportunities to connect with industry and research experts, reinforcing the summit’s mission to cultivate the next generation of female tech leaders nationwide.