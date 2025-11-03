Supap builds AI chatbot capable of tracking customer emotional journey

Tech startup Supap, co-founded by Nigerian software engineers and techpreneurs Gabriel Udo and Ayodeji Erinfolami, has built Supapbot AI, which can analyse customers’ emotions to improve business satisfaction.

The duo, in a press statement, stated that Supapbot AI was built to transform customer service through real-time emotional intelligence.

They noted that Supapbot AI currently integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, and emails, with more integrations coming soon, and takes less than three minutes to set up.

Supapbot is designed, among other things, to address a costly business problem, which, according to the co-founders, is “Customers silently abandoning service conversations before issues get resolved.”

Erinfolami stated that Supapbot analyses customer emotions in real-time, alerting agents and managers when satisfaction drops to critical levels, often minutes before customers explicitly complain or leave.

“We discovered that 96 per cent of unhappy customers do not complain, they simply leave. By the time you know there is a problem, which could cost millions, the customer is already gone,” Erinfolami added.

Udo revealed that the frustration that inspired the emotional AI bot was based on his experience as a customer.

“Some time ago, I was chatting with a support agent about an issue. For several minutes, they kept making me repeat everything I had already explained before,” he recalled.

Udo added that the sad scenario happens to many customers daily, citing a research that shows that 70 per cent of customers expect anyone they interact with to have full context on previous interactions, yet 68 per cent get frustrated when transferred between agents.

Erinfolami revealed that the three problems costing businesses millions in profit are customers waiting for 5-8 minutes during transfers while agents read through chat histories; customer satisfaction deteriorating gradually, but agents cannot see it happening until complaints surface; and zero transfer accountability, that is, businesses not knowing why transfers fail or where bottlenecks exist.

Erinfolami, explaining how Supapbot could solve these problems, said, the AI bot analyses every customer message instantly, providing three game-changing capabilities: AI-generated transfer summaries, a live emotional journey tracking visual, and complete transfer traceability.

“With Supapbot AI, customers can express immediate action desire within a specific timeline, building agent trust in recommendations,” he added.

Udo noted that the AI bot is a game-changer in business and customer satisfaction because customer acquisition costs keep rising, making retention increasingly valuable, saying, “Which is why we are making customer service intelligence-driven instead of intuition-dependent.”

Erinfolami added, “The AI approach means agents join conversations already knowing what happened, what is unresolved, and what needs to be done next.”