Tech advocate calls for stronger tech adoption in Africa’s creative sector

Nigerian creative-tech advocate Sheye Banks has urged wider adoption of emerging technologies across Africa’s creative industries.

Speaking recently at the Africa Blockchain Festival 2025 in Kigali, he stressed that tools like blockchain and AI are essential for elevating African creativity to global prominence.

Participating in a panel that examined the future of innovation in the creative economy, Banks described emerging technologies as a “global microphone,” urging creators and institutions to see them as catalysts for visibility and scale rather than threats to cultural expression.

He argued that technology provides unique advantages for African creatives, including stronger intellectual property protection, new distribution channels, and opportunities for global exposure without sacrificing authenticity.

“AI, Blockchain, technology should be our global microphone, something that doesn’t change who we are but makes our voice louder, clearer and impossible to ignore. If we want African creativity to compete globally, we must leverage blockchain for ownership, AI for innovation and digital tools for access.”

Hevy Hub, Banks’ Lagos-based incubator, seeks to bridge the gap currently faced by many young creators who lack access to resources such as modern creative tools, mentorship, and technical training. The hub develops hybrid creatives who are comfortable merging artistry with advanced digital skills a combination Banks believes is essential for future success.

In his remarks, he highlighted the vast opportunities available at the intersection of technology and Africa’s vibrant creative sectors, including music, digital art, gaming, film and design. With intentional support systems and improved access to education, Africa could position itself as both a cultural and technological leader.

“Creativity is Africa’s strongest export. But without tools, support, and proper ecosystems, our potential remains underserved. Our goal is to ensure young African hybrid creators can thrive in a world where culture meets advanced technology. We don’t just focus on building products and stories, we also focus on building the good character behind these products and stories”.

Industry stakeholders in Kigali noted that the Hevy Hub model may offer a scalable framework for developing creative talent across the continent. Banks’ emphasis on digital literacy, blockchain empowerment and AI usage aligns with the growing global shift toward tech-driven creative economies.

With the world’s creative industries rapidly digitalising, he said Africa is preparing not just to participate, but to lead the next wave of global creative-tech innovation.