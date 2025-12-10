Tech expert advances human-centred AI for manufacturing, supply chain

An expert in human-centred artificial intelligence (AI), industrial cyber resilience and workforce development, Edward Isoghie, is advancing human-centred AI and intelligent industrial systems for manufacturing transformation and supply chain resilience.



In a chat with The Guardian, Isoghie noted that the global manufacturing and supply-chain ecosystem is undergoing unprecedented transformation, in an era defined by rapid technological disruption and complex supply chain vulnerabilities.



The Guardian gathered that his research and applied innovations are setting new global standards for how manufacturing enterprises and supply-chain operations can become smarter, safer and more human-centred.



“My work enhances production efficiency, strengthens cyber resilience and improves the usability of advanced industrial technologies. These innovations are increasingly being referenced by researchers and industry leaders across the manufacturing, logistics and supply chain sectors,” he said. “It explores adaptive algorithms for cyber-threat detection in manufacturing plants, AI-enabled supply chain monitoring, cognitive load-aware interfaces for control rooms, and digital twins that simulate industrial behaviour with high precision.”



At a time global industries are grappling with supply chain instability, cyberattacks, workforce shortages, and rapid digitalisation, Isoghie’s work stands out as both timely and transformative. His research aligns with and strengthens continental priorities such as the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and regional strategies for advanced manufacturing, industrialisation, and digital economic growth.



He called on Nigerian governments to try his blueprint for modernising industrial systems through human-centred AI and intelligent digital transformation, as it simplifies complex processes, reduces operator workload and enhances production accuracy.