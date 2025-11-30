Experts warn of rise in covert surveillance apps among Nigerian youth

Tech specialists have warned that Nigeria may be slipping into a new form of digital insecurity as covert surveillance apps quietly gain ground among young people, blurring ethical boundaries and exposing users to criminal risk.

At a youth digital literacy forum in Lagos, Digital Head at Youth Orientation for Development (YOD) under UNESCO, Godwin Iheuwa, said the rising use of tracking apps, originally designed for parental control and workplace monitoring, suggests a deeper social shift in how Nigerians navigate relationships, conflict and trust.

“These tools were never meant for spying on partners or friends. Accessing someone’s private communication without consent is a crime,” he said. “We are normalising invasive behaviour without understanding its long-term consequences.”

His warning struck a chord with participants, many of whom shared fears about how easily personal images and conversations now slip beyond their control.

Iheuwa pointed to the recent “TikTok London Red Bus Lady” episode, where a private moment went viral, as a reminder that digital exposure can escalate before a person even realises they are being recorded.

Beyond personal relationships, Iheuwa said the trend reflects a national literacy gap. While Nigerian youths increasingly depend on digital platforms for work, visibility and income, many still lack basic understanding of privacy settings, metadata, digital footprints and the mechanics of virality.

“This is not just a tech issue; it’s a social issue,” he noted. “People are building their careers online without knowing how to protect themselves.”

That gap, he argued, poses direct risks to Africa’s growing creative economy. Talent alone, he said, is no longer enough; creators must understand platform algorithms, online etiquette and the ethics of digital engagement.

Iheuwa urged young creatives to see artificial intelligence as a productivity tool rather than a threat, citing platforms like ChatGPT, Canva AI, InVideo AI and Adobe Firefly as ways to accelerate content production.

He also referenced digital marketplaces, Fiverr, Selar and Etsy, as emerging income channels, especially when paired with analytics tools that help creators understand audience behaviour.

Drawing from his work with the Andela x Microsoft “Introduction to AI” programme, he said access to knowledge remains the most powerful equaliser in the digital economy, far more than expensive equipment.

Iheuwa’s message reflects a broader debate about Nigeria’s readiness for the next phase of digital adoption: tools that expand opportunity also widen vulnerability.

As surveillance apps become more accessible, and as young people increasingly depend on visibility for economic survival, both privacy and personal safety are at risk.

“The future belongs to those who use technology responsibly,” he said, “without endangering other people’s rights.”