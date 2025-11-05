Rack Centre, EdgeNext launch CDN, cloud hosting services in Nigeria

With a population of over 200 million people and one of Africa’s youngest demographics, Nigeria represents a rapidly expanding digital economy. Surging demand for internet services, mobile applications, gaming, e-commerce and social media platforms has created an urgent need for high-performance infrastructure that can deliver seamless digital experiences.

To this end, Rack Centre, West Africa’s leading Tier III carrier and cloud-neutral data centre, today announced the launch of EdgeNext’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) and cloud hosting services in Nigeria, hosted at Rack Centre’s state-of-the-art facility in Lagos.

EdgeNext’s expansion into Nigeria addresses this demand head-on by improving content delivery and cloud hosting efficiency, ensuring fast and stable application performance, and empowering businesses to scale more effectively across the region.

EdgeNext’s global acceleration network enables smoother, lower-latency digital experiences for video, social media and e-commerce platforms, serving Nigerian end users. At the same time, its flexible cloud hosting resources help small and medium-sized businesses and developers to deploy services quickly, reduce IT costs and accelerate their digital transformation.

Recognising Nigeria’s thriving gaming community, EdgeNext is also developing gaming cloud solutions that deliver low-latency, high-concurrency acceleration capabilities for mobile, PC and cloud gaming, ensuring more immersive and seamless user experiences.

Looking ahead, EdgeNext is committed to driving the adoption of edge cloud computing in Nigeria, supporting the development of smart cities, fintech innovation, digital education, healthcare solutions and other applications critical to the country’s economic transformation.

“Launching our CDN and cloud hosting services in Nigeria marks a key milestone for EdgeNext,” said Terence Wang, CEO, EdgeNext. “By partnering with Rack Centre, we are ensuring secure, reliable, and low-latency services for enterprises, developers, and end-users, helping Nigeria embrace a new era of cloud and edge computing”.

“We are pleased to welcome EdgeNext to the Rack Centre ecosystem as a CDN and cloud hosting provider,” said Lars Johannisson, CEO of Rack Centre. “EdgeNext’s arrival at Rack Centre demonstrates the strength of Nigeria’s digital infrastructure ecosystem, and our LGS2 facility provides the capacity, connectivity and sustainability that international providers need to serve this market effectively.”

Rack Centre‘s 13.5MW campus hosts over 73 carriers, ISPs and network operators. The recently launched LGS2 facility achieves a design PUE of 1.35 using sustainable energy sources and provides direct connectivity to every subsea cable landing on Africa’s Atlantic coast, including Equiano and forthcoming 2Africa cable.

This collaboration highlights the growing demand for edge services across Africa and reinforces Rack Centre’s position as the preferred gateway for global technology providers expanding into the region.