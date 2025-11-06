Subscribers to win cash prizes at Glo’s lottery

Telecommunications firm Globacom has unveiled a lottery service that blends fun, excitement, and opportunity to win life-changing rewards. The Glo Play Up offers subscribers an entertaining way to transform small wagers into multimillion-Naira jackpots.

Created for thrill-seekers and lovers of chance, Glo Play Up lets Glo subscribers pick a lucky number between 1 and 9 for the chance to win big.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Globacom described the new service as “more than just a game.”

The company emphasised that Glo Play Up is a platform for Nigerians to dream big and experience moments of happiness that could change their lives forever.

“We understand the optimism and adventurous spirit of Nigerians. People love to play, dream and hope for that one big win. Glo Play Up is our way of making that dream more accessible, simple to play, affordable, and truly rewarding,” the statement read.