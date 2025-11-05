TIA set to celebrate Africa’s innovators

Building on the success of its eighth edition, which saw achievements across Africa’s ICT and digital economy landscape, the Tech Innovation Awards (TIA) announced the launch of its ninth yearly event, slated for November 29, 2025.

The TIA event will recognise and celebrate Africa’s foremost innovators, policymakers, and industry titans. It is designed to honour those who are propelling the continent’s digital transformation through cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking solutions in telecom, AI, fintech, and beyond.

Organised by the InstinctWave Group in partnership with Digital Economy Magazine, the 9th TIA highlights Nigeria’s pivotal role as a hub for technological advancement. The organisers invite submissions from organisations, individuals, teams, and government entities with operations across Africa.

With a rigorous selection process ensuring merit-based recognition, the awards spotlighted innovations that enhance connectivity, foster economic inclusion, and drive sustainable growth—aligning seamlessly with Africa’s Agenda 2063 and the global push for equitable digital access.

The award event proudly introduces a dynamic lineup of categories designed to spotlight excellence across Africa’s transformative tech landscape, reinforcing the continent’s leadership in sustainable and inclusive innovation in sustainable innovation, financial inclusion, ingenuity and infrastructure and key sector transformation.

Chief Executive Officer of InstinctWave Group, Akin Naphtal, said: “The Tech Innovation Awards have consistently served as a beacon for Africa’s burgeoning digital economy, where groundbreaking ideas not only receive the recognition they deserve but also ignite collaborative ecosystems. As we gear up for the 9th edition, we are more committed than ever to fostering an inclusive platform that empowers diverse innovators to tackle pressing challenges in telecom, AI, and sustainable tech, ensuring Nigeria leads the charge in the global innovation narrative.”