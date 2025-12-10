Tinubu to attend 3MTT National Impact Summit

President Bola Tinubu is set to attend the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) National Impact Summit scheduled for Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement on his official X account.

According to Tijani, the 3MTT National Impact Summit will help to showcase innovation, celebrate talent, and chart the future of Nigeria’s digital workforce.

“With His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu as Special Guest of Honour, the Impact Summit is a reflection of the people at the heart of the 3MTT programme,” the minister said.

“The young Nigerians who have gained new skills, transitioned into jobs, created solutions, launched startups, and become active contributors to our digital economy.

“Their stories of progress, resilience and transformation continue to guide our policy choices and strengthen our resolve to invest in talent at scale.”

Tijani added that the Summit will allow Nigeria as a nation to celebrate these achievements, unveil the next phase of its work and deepen collaboration with partners across government, industry, academia and the global development community.

Speaking further on his ministry’s vision, Tijani said this is very clear, explaining that it is to build Nigeria’s digital workforce and make the country a net-exporter of technical talent.

In August 2024, the Federal Government announced that President Tinubu’s administration had set up the structures to create three million jobs for youth through the 3MTT programme.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the announcement in Abuja at the Nigeria Police Youth Summit with the theme “Enhancing the Nigerian Youth Value for National Security Intelligence.”

Idris, represented by Jibrin Baba Ndace, the Director of the Voice of Nigeria, said the 3MTT programme, driven by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Technology, is an incubator for the education and skills needed to enhance the capacity and value of the youths in national security intelligence.

“The 3MTT Programme is an affirmation of President Tinubu’s vision of factoring youth development into the overall national development strategy. To lay a formidable framework towards achieving this, the administration is also prioritising the economic security of Nigerian youths, towards building a more secure and prosperous country,” he said.

Idris said the enactment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund), which is currently providing loans and financial support for Nigerian students, is one of the notable initiatives under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at making a significant impact on the educational pursuit of the youth.

The minister, while addressing the issue of the high cost of transportation in the country, said the introduction of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) policy by the President seeks to leverage the nation’s sufficiency in gas to reduce the cost of transportation by about 70%.

Idris, therefore, encouraged the youth to take advantage of government policies and explore them for personal comfort, economic growth, and empowerment.

The minister also stressed the need for the youth to imbibe the necessary morals and values in order to play their expected roles in national security intelligence.

“Better still, the renaissance identified with the crucial national security intelligence role for our youths cannot come without the necessary value reorientation,” he said.

“The expected Nigeria’s Values Charter initiated by this administration, spearheaded by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), will serve as a blueprint for a national value system, defining us as Nigerians and strengthening our personality and roles as citizens.”

The minister, however, warned the youth of the national security implications of spreading fake news, disinformation, and misinformation, saying this nefarious conduct is a flagrant abuse of the freedom of expression, which the present administration upholds.

“Where much is given, much is expected. We must acknowledge that disinformation intersects with significant national security threats, including incitement to anarchy and instability, transnational crimes, terrorism, banditry and their financing, violent extremism, and malicious cyber activity,” he stated.