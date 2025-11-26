Tomike, Hashim, others win TFAA

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) has celebrated the continent’s brightest young achievers at its 2025 edition, held over the weekend in Lagos.

The 19th edition of the awards, themed “Threads of Legacy,” spotlighted individuals shaping Africa’s future through innovation, creativity, and leadership across diverse sectors, including governance, technology, entrepreneurship, sports, and the arts.

Executive Director, TFAA, Ayodeji Razaq, described the event as a gathering at the intersection of history and destiny, paying homage to two decades of nurturing African excellence.

“From its very inception to this moment, TFAA has never just been an award ceremony, it has been a mission. A mission to remind young Africans that they are the future, and that greatness is not abstract; it is real, it is human, and it is present in this very moment,” he said.

Hosted by actor Mike Afolarin and media personality Azeezah Hashim, the ceremony drew leading figures from entertainment, business, and public service in a celebration that fused youthful energy with continental pride.

Content creator Mariam “Taaooma” Apaokagi won the Prize for Content Creation, while Super Falcons forward, Rasheedat Ajibade, bagged the Prize for Sports in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Nigerian and African football.

Veteran comedian Ali Baba received the Honorary Prize for Service to Young People for his decades-long mentorship and support for Nigeria’s creative industry.

Medical doctor and visual artist, Fola David, celebrated for merging art with social advocacy, was named Young Person of the Year.

Other winners across 20 categories reflected the diversity and dynamism of Africa’s new generation of innovators and change-makers.

They included; Awards for Creativity and Innovation, Taiwo Abisoye Joel; Photography, Amazing Klef; Education, John Onuigbo; Journalism, Madina Dahiru Maishanu; Content Creation, Mariam (Taaooma) Apaokagi and Health and Wellness, Funmilola Aderemi.

Other awards were: Law, Ogenetega Adedipe; Film, Oluwadamilola Apampa;

Community Action, Hammed Kayode Alabi;

Arts, Ayobola Kekere-Ekun; Literature, Adedayo Agarau; Professional Service, Bode Roberts; Entrepreneurship, Tomike Adeoye; Technology, Kelvin Umechukwu; Performing Arts, Big Bimi and Intrapreneurship, Solomon Ayodele.

On-Air Personality, Azeezah Hashim (Kenya); Agriculture, Adetiloye Aiyeola; Governance, Daniel Otabor; Music, Okeowo Oladotun Alani; Sports, Rasheedat Ajibade; Acting, Adebowale Adedayo; Service to Young People (Honorary): Ali Baba as well as Young Person of the Year, Fola David, were also awarded.