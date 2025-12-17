Zenith Bank wins tech award at Nexus 2025

When an institution consistently elevates the speed, access and intelligence of banking, the industry pays attention. At the Nexus 2025 Awards ceremony, Qore’s annual customer experience event, Zenith Bank received the Technology Trailblazer Award in the commercial bank category. The recognition celebrates financial institutions that adopt next-generation technologies early and apply them with measurable impact.

Across the past year, Zenith Bank has distinguished itself through bold and disciplined execution. The bank has compressed decision cycles, accelerated product delivery, and set new standards for digital banking performance in Nigeria. The Technology Trailblazer Award recognizes institutions that demonstrate experimentation at scale, clear evidence of impact, and a strategic approach that connects technology investments to business outcomes.

Zenith Bank has advanced its digital transformation through API-first architecture, open banking partnerships, and cloud-ready systems that support speed and scalability. The bank has enabled seamless integration for third-party innovators, strengthened real-time processing and deployed intelligent automation to enhance customer experience. Its adoption of AI-driven personalization, modernized service channels, and self-service capabilities reflects a commitment to creating frictionless and future-ready banking experiences.

In response to the recognition, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc. Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, said, “We are honoured to receive the Technology Trailblazer Award, which affirms our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that enhance value for our customers. At Zenith Bank, our philosophy is that technology should empower people rather than complicate their lives. As a leader in Nigeria’s digital banking transformation, the Bank remains committed to leveraging technology to advance financial inclusion, stimulate economic growth, and ensure excellence in customer experience.”

This award highlights an industry-wide shift where early movers in next-generation banking technologies are shaping the competitive landscape. For Zenith Bank, the Technology Trailblazer Award signals what becomes possible when bold vision meets consistent execution. For Qore, it reinforces the mission to equip financial institutions with the infrastructure, tools, and platforms that enable transformative outcomes at scale and to advance the next chapter of Africa’s digital financial ecosystem.