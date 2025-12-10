Zojapay unveils payments platform

Zojapay, a subsidiary of ITH Holdings, has re-launched its payment platform with a refreshed identity and an expanded suite of features aimed at redefining how Nigerians handle everyday transactions.



The announcement was made during the opening of ITH Holdings’ newly redesigned office in Gbagada, where the company unveiled the platform’s new positioning as a reward-driven engine for routine payments.



Backed by Providus Bank and Xpress Wallet, the revamped platform seeks to turn essential transactions such as bill payments and subscriptions into opportunities for users to earn value through cashback, discounts, and bundled services.



ITH Holdings’ Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Enitan Dada, said the renewed Zojapay underscores the Group’s commitment to digital solutions that increase convenience and savings for consumers and businesses across the country.



He noted that the upgrade marks a strategic push toward improving financial access and simplifying the user experience.



The platform’s new reward structure allows customers to receive tangible benefits whenever they pay for electricity, cable TV, internet, airtime, or other essential services.



Zojapay has also introduced an expanded subscription marketplace that enables users to manage internet bundles, streaming services, and household essentials from a single app.



With this development, the company positions the platform as an integrated solution that supports bill management, subscription planning, and financial efficiency.



Zojapay is further enhancing its offering with improved loan features designed to provide quick and flexible access to funds.



Senior Growth and Partnership Manager, Ekundayo Kiyesi, emphasised that the relaunch is centred on strengthening user experience and ensuring that consumers feel rewarded for the payments they make every day.