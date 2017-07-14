Having sex once weekly slows ageing in women, researchers find

Having sex at least once a week slows ageing in women – even if they do not enjoy being intimate, new research reveals. Being active between the sheets increases the length of women’s telomeres, a study found.

These ‘cap’ the end of Deoxy Nucleic Acid (DNA)/genetic material strands, with longer lengths being associated with slower ageing, longer lifespans and improved overall health.

Women’s telomeres lengthen with regular love making regardless of whether they are sexually satisfied in their relationship, the research adds. Researchers believe sex may aid ageing in women by dampening stress and boosting their immune system.

Researchers from the University of California in San Francisco analyzed physical intimacy, as well as partner support or conflict, overall relationship satisfaction and stress in 129 mothers in long-term relationships.

Blood samples were taken from the study’s participants to determine their telomere length. The study was conducted over one week. Results revealed that women who had sex at least once during the study’s one-week duration had significantly longer telomeres.

Relationship satisfaction, stress and partner support or conflict had no impact on telomere length. The findings were published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology.