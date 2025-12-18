Academy restates commitment to technical competence building

Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc, through its Painters Academy, has restated its commitment to elevating technical competencies and creating pathways to economic empowerment.

This, according to the paints and coatings manufacturer, has successfully conducted its first National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB)-certified assessments for trainees of the CAP Painters Academy.

The milestone assessments, which were in partnership with NABTEB, evaluated 31 trainees across both theory and practical components of the Painting and Decoration Module, marking a significant step forward in delivering nationally recognised, industry-aligned training to Nigerian painters.

The collaboration between CAP Plc and NABTEB was formalised in September 2025 to professionalise Nigeria’s decorative paints sector by combining CAP’s industry expertise with NABTEB’s nationally recognised certification framework.

The partnership, the firm said, would ensure trainees acquire world-class techniques alongside credentials that enhance employability, professional credibility and entrepreneurial potential.

Speaking on its significance, the Managing Director of CAP Plc, Bolarin Okunowo, said this milestone marked an important evolution for the CAP Painters Academy.

By integrating nationally recognised testing and certification, he explained that the company was strengthening the pipeline of qualified painters and supporting young people with skills that open doors to real economic opportunities.

“We are proud of the participants who completed the assessments and look forward to expanding this impact across the country,” he added.

He emphasised that the assessments formed part of CAP Plc’s broader commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s human capital by closing skills gaps in the painting profession, improving quality standards across the value chain, and expanding access to technical training.

Okunowo added that since its establishment in 2019, the CAP Painters Academy had trained and certified more than 6,000 painters across 17 states, equipping them with practical skills, technical knowledge, and pathways to self-reliance and entrepreneurship in the decorative paints industry.