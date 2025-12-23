Akhigbe wins ECOBA Distinguished Old Boys Award

The Edo College Old Boys Association (ECOBA), Lagos Branch, has named Joseph Akhigbe as its Distinguished Old Boy of the Year.

Akhigbe, a former striker for Edo College, was recognised for his achievements and commitment to the values of the institution.

Receiving the award, he thanked the association and pledged to deepen his contributions to the school and alumni body.

ECOBA Lagos Branch Chairman, Charles Isa, highlighted the branch’s resilience despite economic challenges, noting that it successfully hosted three major events in 2025.

Chairman of the Occasion, Major General Julius Ohioze Osifo (Rtd.), urged alumni to embrace technology and explore integrating artificial intelligence into Edo College’s academic framework.

Chairman of the Edo College Endowment and Legacy Fund (ELEF), Prof. Samuel Alpata, announced that 26 prizes were awarded this year, with plans to introduce additional awards linked to academic and extracurricular activities.