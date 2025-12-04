Author explores how businesses can survive digital disruption

An author, Afolashade Jubrilla, has explored how professionals, businesses, and societies can stay relevant amid automation and technological disruptions.

In her new book, ‘Surviving the AI Recession: How to Stay Relevant, Resilient and Ready in an Automated World’, she said it delivers a human-centred framework for building adaptability, future-proofing careers, and leading ethically in an increasingly automated age.

She said the book was for professionals at any stage – early career, middle management, executives, as well as entrepreneurs, freelancers, and even students, who want to understand how to build a future-proof career, not tied to a job title but rooted in adaptability, ethics and human value.

Jubrilla, a former banking professional who said she had witnessed years of corporate downsizing and reinvention cycles, noted that the book draws from real-world experience and global insight.

“This book was born from lived experience, watching talented people lose their jobs and, in many cases, their confidence. Technology is not the enemy; unpreparedness is. My goal was to show that with the right mindset and systems, anyone can turn disruption into reinvention.”

The author noted that her book is structured as a practical and motivational guide, examining what economic “recalibrations” mean for workers and leaders, how artificial intelligence (AI) can be leveraged without losing human creativity or integrity and the mindset shift required to transform fear of automation into a future opportunity, as well as real-world examples of organisations that balanced innovation with resilience.

The former banker, who said the book is available on Amazon and other platforms, said it challenged readers to prepare ahead of change rather than react to it, emphasising that adaptability, not experience alone, will define tomorrow’s success.

On what her book says about AI taking over jobs, she added: “The book does not preach doom; it encourages preparedness. Automation will change tasks, but it will not erase human potential. What will matter is adaptability, willingness to learn and the courage to reinvent. If you cling to old structures, you risk being left behind – but if you evolve, disruption becomes opportunity. When systems shift, people who stay true to purpose, integrity and resilience can not only survive – they can lead.”