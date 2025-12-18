Awofisayo appointed firm’s corporate communications head

CRC Credit Bureau Limited has appointed Olawuyi Awofisayo as its new Head, Brand and Corporate Communications.

His appointment reflects CRC’s commitment to strengthening its brand presence, deepening stakeholder engagement, and advancing credit education across Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, the company said.

Commenting on the transition, the firm’s Managing Director, Dr. Tunde Popoola, said Awofisayo’s expertise aligned strongly with CRC’s long-term vision of deepening credit penetration, expanding financial literacy and strengthening its engagement with consumers and partners.

“We are confident that his leadership will add significant value to our brand and our mission,” he added.

In this role, Awofisayo would lead the organisation’s brand strategy, corporate communications, media relations, internal communications, content development and reputation management.

He would also drive strategic initiatives that support CRC’s vision of promoting financial inclusion and fostering a stronger, data-driven credit culture nationwide.

A multidisciplinary expert in branding, communications, digital marketing, web development and cybersecurity, Awofisayo brings over six years of experience helping organisations grow, stay visible, and remain competitive in an increasingly digital world.

Before joining CRC, he served as Branding and Marketing Communications Manager at Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), where he led firm-wide branding, digital communication, events, stakeholder roundtables, CSR initiatives, mentorship programmes, and legal directory submissions.

He previously worked as Digital Communications Executive at J3 Holadings and has consulted for various organisations, including Slice Media and Davidorlah Farms, supporting projects in digital marketing, content strategy, and brand positioning.