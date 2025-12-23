Brainjotter bags ambassadorial deal with firm

Nigerian skit maker, Mr. Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, popularly known as Brainjotter has signed an ambassadorial partnership with cryptocurrency trading firm, Apex Network.

At the signing, Chief Executive Officer, Apex Network, Mr. Abraham Efemena, explained that the company’s vision is to build a future where innovation, opportunity and impact flows seamlessly across Africa and beyond and its partnership with Brainjotter aligns in this regard.

“Brainjotter represents creativity, consistency and a deep connection with his audience and that is exactly the kind of energy we want to bring into the Apex Network ecosystem.

“Our reason for this partnership is to reach more people in a way that feels genuine, to tell better stories and build stronger relationships with the community we serve. We believe this partnership will help us achieve that and even more. We welcome a partner whose value aligns with ours, whose influence strengthens our voice and whose creativity will push our mission forward,” he said.

Brainjotter explained that in a season of increasing economy pressures, he is leveraging the integrity of the Apex brand to connect people with a reliable crypto currency trading platform.

“Integrity in Nigeria at this time is very scarce and when the brand approached me to partner with them, I told them that their integrity is enough. My integrity is very important to me as well so I only want to partner with brands that have integrity and I’m extremely excited to be a part of this,” he said.

Brainjotter added that the inspiration behind his work is the need to drive positive social change through social media using the ordinary things.

“I think a lot of people have been misled by the Internet. People do not use social media as well as they should so my content aims to correct that narrative and make people understand that social media is a tool and not a weapon.

“By creating awareness on seemingly ordinary things on social media, people can support meaningful change. The inspiration behind my content are things around us. The ordinary things are what inspires the majority of my content. Every other message you see on my page is actually very deliberate, trying to correct one narrative or the other. People should understand that you should use that space to pass as many positive messages as possible,” he said.

On his part, the Head of Brands and Marketing, Apex Network, Mr. Gbenga Ogunbiyi, explained that begining with only 300 Nigerian clients, the brand has spread across sub-Saharan Africa with presence in Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, as well as a proper license that covers the European Union.

He added that the firm also has secured additional licenses that covers two countries in North America