Centre graduates 33 visually impaired persons

No fewer than 33 visually impaired persons have graduated from the Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind (FNSB) Vocational Training Centre (VTC) after completing two years of intensive academic and vocational training in Lagos.

Speaking at the ceremony with the theme: ‘Vision Without Limits’, the Chairman, VTC Board of Governors, Ayopeju Njideaka, said the graduates represented evidence of deliberate effort, purposeful learning, and unwavering determination.

She said they had demonstrated exceptional resilience and creativity through the centre’s nurturing environment, mentorship and life skills development.

According to her, the steadfast commitment of the FNSB council and VTC Board of Governors for strategic leadership to strengthen the centre’s vision and operations and also acknowledged partners, donors and supporters.

The Principal of the Centre, Wunmi Kayode-Ajala, said this year’s ceremony was unique, following the 70 years celebration of FNSB in equipping the visually impaired persons in the country.

She encouraged the graduates to apply all they had learnt and maintain the spirit of determination, since vision was not solely defined by sight, but by the depth of one’s character, the strength of one’s convictions and the courage to pursue one’s dreams.

Chairman of FNSB, Arit Tunde-Imoyo, urged the graduands to embrace the next chapter of their lives with resilience, creativity and hope.

She commended them for their perseverance throughout the rigorous programme, adding that their achievements have positioned them as ambassadors of the centre.

“The road ahead may come with challenges, but you already possess the strength and skills to overcome them.

“Your success will inspire others walking the same path. This ceremony is also a time for us to reflect and rededicate ourselves to our mission,” she said.

The ceremony emphasised the centre’s commitment to empowering persons with visual impairment to live independently, contribute meaningfully to society and overcome barriers through skill acquisition, education and advocacy.