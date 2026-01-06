‘CGIN bill to reposition ICSAN, expand professional scope’

The proposed Chartered Governance Institute of Nigeria (CGIN) Bill will fundamentally reposition the institute and broaden the professional identity of its members, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has said.

President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Uto Ukpanah, stated this at the institute’s end-of-year town hall meeting, assuring members that the council remains fully engaged with relevant authorities to ensure the bill becomes law.

She said the town hall provided an opportunity for institutional reflection and assessment of progress, lessons learned, and future direction.

Ukpanah noted that governance practice is rapidly evolving due to technological shifts, expressing confidence in ICSAN’s capacity not just to adapt, but to lead.

Highlighting milestones under her administration, she disclosed that construction of the institute’s national secretariat had progressed to the first-floor slab stage, with reinforcement works ongoing for the second floor.

On academic engagement, Ukpanah said ICSAN’s footprint in tertiary institutions continues to expand, helping to nurture future governance professionals.

She added that stakeholder engagement has intensified through constructive visits to government and industry leaders, including a recent visit to the Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu.