‘CGIN bill to reposition ICSAN, expand members’ professionalism’

L-R: Mrs. Abiola Laseinde, FCIS, Chairman of Publicity and Advocacy Committee of Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), Mr. Francis Olawale, FCIS, Vice President of ICSAN, Mrs. Uto Ukpanah, FCIS, President and Chairman of the Governing Council of ICSAN, Mr. Onyekachi Uko, FCIS, Honorary Treasurer of ICSAN, Registrar/CEO of ICSAN, Mr. Babatunde Oladipo Okuneye, ACIS during the Town Hall Meeting held in Lagos

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has said that the Chartered Governance Institute of Nigeria (CGIN) Bill, once enacted, would fundamentally reposition the institute and expand the professional identity of members toward the full modern spectrum of governance, compliance, risk oversight, and public administration.

President/Chairman of the Governing Council, ICSAN, Uto Ukpanah, said this during the institute’s end-of-the-year town hall meeting, where she assured that the governing council remained fully engaged with the relevant authorities until the vision becomes a reality.

Briefing members on the progress of its collective journey over the past months, she said the town hall served as a time set apart for institutional introspection “and offers us an avenue to look back at the steps we have taken together, the strides, lessons, and to assess with candour the direction in which we are headed.”

Noting that governance was evolving, especially with technological shifts, she expressed confidence in the institute’s position not merely to adapt, but to lead.

“Let us continue to build hand in hand, mind with mind, and vision with purpose. The future beckons, and together, we will meet it with courage, with clarity, and with excellence,” she said.

Further highlighting her key milestones, Ukpanah said she was advancing ICSAN’s national secretariat project, stating that the slab of the first floor has not only been completed, but reinforcement work was ongoing towards putting up the second-floor slab.

On strengthening academic linkages, the ICSAN boss said the institute’s footprint in academia has continued to widen.

Through the collaborations, she said the institute was nurturing emerging professionals who would carry governance excellence into the coming decades.

Also stating that the institute’s stakeholder engagement has intensified, Ukpanah said this was achieved through constructive visits to government and industry leaders, including the recent visit to the Honourable Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu.

On strategic engagements with other corporate organisations, Ukpanah added that such partnerships strengthen its advocacy and cement ICSAN’s influence in shaping governance culture nationwide.