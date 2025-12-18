EU unveils skilled labour mobility programme for Nigerians

A European Union (EU) initiative, SUSTAIN, has launched an innovative skilled labour mobility programme to connect young Nigerian professionals in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields with career opportunities in Europe.

Implemented by Seefar and co-funded by the EU through the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD)’s Migration Partnership Facility (MPF), the programme strengthens talent and knowledge exchange among Nigeria, Germany and Ireland.

Under the framework of the project, up to 240 participants would be selected and matched with STEM jobs in Germany and Ireland.

Participants are to receive comprehensive preparatory training to ensure a smooth transition and support their integration.

This includes soft skills training, cultural orientation and career guidance to excel in their new roles.

Interested Nigerians are advised to apply online as registrations have opened.

In a statement, SUSTAIN Manager in Abuja, Emeka Anene, emphasised the programme’s long-term impact in Nigeria, stating that the initiative gave talented Nigerian STEM professionals a unique opportunity to gain valuable international experience in Europe, while ensuring their skills ultimately benefit Nigeria.

Head of Global Initiatives and Deputy Head of ICMPD Brussels Mission, Oleg Chirita, said ICMPD was committed to building partnerships that create opportunities for young professionals while addressing real labour market needs in Europe.

“Programmes like SUSTAIN show how global talent mobility can deliver mutual benefits for all – empowering individuals, strengthening economies – and deepening cooperation between regions,” he added.

A Nigerian STEM candidate, Peter Iroagbalachi, noted that being shortlisted for SUSTAIN was an exciting opportunity to deepen his expertise in science, technology and innovation.

If selected, he promised to use the experience garnered in Europe to promote technology-driven solutions for inclusive growth in Nigeria and Africa, while also inspiring other young professionals to pursue global opportunities.

SUSTAIN responds to Europe’s growing demand for STEM expertise, where nearly half of businesses face difficulties recruiting people with the STEM skills they need.

The European Commission estimates that the EU requires an additional two million science and engineering professionals.

By building a bridge between Nigerian talent and Europe, the programme creates a triple-win partnership. Europe gains access to skilled professionals who can immediately contribute to innovation and growth, while Nigeria benefits from knowledge transfer, remittances, and stronger trade connections.