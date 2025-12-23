Firm honours offshore professionals for safety excellence

Trex Petroleum and Energy Limited has recognised selected offshore professionals for outstanding safety performance at the second edition of its Focus on Safety Initiative, an annual programme promoting best practices in offshore operations.

The ceremony, held in Lagos, honoured Barry Owiriwa, Offshore Installation Manager at Shelf Drilling; James Odomo, Roustabout at Shelf Drilling; Prince Nwinor and Sunday Babalola, both of Delta Hospitality Limited.

The award recipients were commended for their leadership, compliance, and consistent commitment to safety during the 2025 operational year.

Speaking at the event, Izugbokwe Chukwudi, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Manager for West Africa

Operations at Shelf Drilling, said sustainable safety performance rests on three pillars — people, processes, and the environment.

Presenting the awards, Trex Petroleum’s Deputy General Manager, Ken Chendo, said the company remains committed to recognising individuals who uphold safety as a core operational value.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Sunday Babalola described the recognition as a rare honour in his over 20 years of offshore experience, while Nwinor said the award was both motivating and inspiring.