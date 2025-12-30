Foundation appoints new trustees to strengthen governance

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) has strengthened its governance structure with the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees as part of efforts to deepen Nigeria’s impact investing ecosystem.

The new trustees are Adesuwa Okunbo-Rhodes, founding partner and Chief Executive Officer of Aruwa Capital Management; Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe, founder and Chief Executive Officer of LAPO Group and Adewale Ajayi, partner and head of tax at KPMG Africa.

IIF said the appointment reflects its commitment to advancing innovative financing solutions that support sustainable development and financial inclusion across the country. The foundation added that the combined expertise of the new board members would enhance its governance, strategy, and advocacy work in unlocking impact capital in Nigeria.

Okunbo-Rhodes is a private equity executive and a leading gender-lens investor in Africa. Through Aruwa Capital Management, she has mobilised capital for women-led and women-focused enterprises across West Africa, with a focus on inclusive business models and women’s economic empowerment.

Ehigiamusoe is widely regarded as a pioneer of Nigeria’s microfinance sector. As founder of LAPO Group, he has spent over three decades expanding access to finance for low-income households through innovative microfinance and social enterprise models.

Ajayi is a tax and advisory professional with decades of experience advising corporate, government, and non-profit organisations. As a partner at KPMG Nigeria, he brings expertise in corporate governance, financial management, and value creation.

Commenting on the appointments, Chairman of IIF, Frank Aigbogun, said the new trustees would play a critical role in advancing the foundation’s mandate.

With the new appointments, IIF said it remains focused on fostering an enabling environment for impact investors, intermediaries, and social entrepreneurs. Working with its board of trustees and the Nigerian National Advisory Board for Impact Investing (NABII), the foundation aims to unlock more capital for social investments, promote financial inclusion, and support sustainable development outcomes nationwide.