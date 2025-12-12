ICAN inducts 1,600 AATWA members

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has inducted 1,600 new members into the Association of Accounting Technicians West Africa (AATWA), urging them to uphold the highest professional standards and add value to the national workforce.

Addressing the forum in Lagos, President of ICAN, Dr Haruna Yahaya, challenged the new inductees not to rest on their laurels as the profession chosen is dynamic, demands curiosity, courage, and constant up-skilling.

The induction, which is the 63rd edition organised by ICAN, recorded the highest number of inductees. Yahaya charged them to embrace emerging regulations, technology and change as the world belongs to professionals who learn, unlearn, and relearn.

He said, “Accuracy and integrity must be your watchwords. Uphold the five fundamental principles of our profession, which are: integrity, objectivity, confidentiality, professional behaviour, and professional competence with due care.”

The ICAN boss warned that the Institute would not condone indiscipline as the same privilege that elevates, also binds them to a code, including the ICAN Act, the code of ethics, and the association’s constitution, which must become the professional compass.

The Vice President, ICAN/Chairman, AATWA Executive Committee, Queensley Seghosime, in a charge, encouraged the inductees not to relent in striving for excellence, adding that they should join others in reshaping the future of our noble accounting profession.

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, who was the keynote speaker, also charged inductees to key into their role as custodians of records and processes that influence critical corporate decisions by adding value to the national workforce through professionalism and continuous learning.

He urged them to embrace credibility as the most valuable asset and integrity, which are foundational ethical pillars for determining transparency. According to him, the principles are essential ingredients for determining professionalism, which is central to the accounting industry.

“In this advanced technological and digital world, you must strive to keep afloat by acquiring new skills in line with the standards of the accounting profession. Continuous learning will improve your technical skills in financial reporting, auditing, taxation, and financial analysis, among others. In whichever sector you find yourselves, you must strive to ensure that your work impacts positively through efficiency and accountability, “he said.

Mohammed, who was the keynote speaker, explained that providing excellent service creates additional value and builds confidence in the work of the accountant, enhances integrity, and promotes national growth. Mohammed enjoined them to add value to both the private and public sectors of the nation and beyond.