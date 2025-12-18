Institute recognises national achievers, promotes leadership

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Lagos Chapter, has celebrated outstanding Nigerians for their contributions to national development, reinforcing its mission to promote leadership excellence and a better society.

‎The awards, first introduced in 2022, were created to offer proper signalling and to celebrate individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Speaking at the second edition of the association’s bi-annual honours and award night, Chairman of AANI Lagos, Omolara Balogun, said the awards reflect the association’s ethos, reinforcing its belief in positive role modelling.

She noted that the institute was founded to unite proven leaders from the armed forces, intelligence community, public service, private sector, academia, professional bodies and civil society to help move Nigeria toward an equitable nation.

She said the goal was to make a positive difference by continually working toward the ideals of a better society, adding that the association remains committed to offering thought-led solutions, strengthening partnerships, and recognising members who consistently uphold the ideals of the national institute through their professional and personal conduct.

‎Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo received the Special Recognition Award for establishing the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) 47 years ago.

Obasanjo said the institute was created in the belief that Nigeria would benefit from the deliberate, trained, and principled core of men and women committed to long-range thinking, sound policy, and patriotism.

‎He urged the members to uphold integrity and principle, think long-term, mentor the next generation, strengthen institutions, and remain voices for unity, inclusive development, and peaceful democratic practice.

The event also featured several award categories, including the Distinguished Service Award for AANI Lagos members who have exemplified service to the nation; the pegacy award for members of the national institute with 10–20 years of impactful post-membership contributions; and the Policy Execution Award, which recognised individuals whose work has shaped Nigeria’s policy and institutional landscape, including banking sector reforms championed by co-founder of GTBank, Fola Adeola.

Others were the Service Recognition Award, honouring 12 individuals whose dedication has strengthened the AANI brand, as well as the Society Award and Institution Award, which acknowledged contributions beyond the MNI community.

Among those recognised were Senator Felix Kolawole Bajomo, Major General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd.), Prince Julius Adewale Adelusi-Adeluyi, Otunba Olushola Adekanola, Shuaibu Abubakar Idris and Fola Adeola, who were honoured for their exemplary service, leadership, and impact within the AANI community and beyond.

‎Highlighting the selection process, Balogun said honorees were chosen across seven refined categories, reflecting the diverse ways members contribute to national progress.

“Well, it’s in recognition, in celebration, in honouring not only the distinguished members of AANI Lagos but also people who have made significant impacts in our ecosystem,” she said.

Balogun added that AANI Lagos continues to deploy the competence and capabilities of the MNIs to support state and local governments on issues of common interest, reiterating the association’s commitment to building a better society.