Lagos TUC charges labour leaders on democratic principles

The Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Lagos State Council, Abiodun Aladetan, has called on all labour leaders and stakeholders to rise above personal interests, recommit to democratic principles and strengthen internal governance in their unions.

He said this in his Christmas message, urging leaders that as they celebrate the season, close ranks, heal divisions and work together to reposition the TUC as a united, credible and people-driven platform for defending workers’ rights, promoting social justice and advancing national development.

The appeal came following the recent internal elections, which revealed differences in approaches among members.He urged members to use the Christmas season as a period for introspection as a labour movement.

The TUC chairman said while such differences are a natural feature of democratic engagement, they also highlighted the urgent need for union leaders at all levels to consistently respect the wishes, choices and voices of the workers they represent.

Aladetan urged union leadership to always flow from the freely expressed will of members, noting that internal processes must inspire confidence, fairness and inclusiveness. He said that where the voice of workers is respected, unity is strengthened and where it is ignored, division festers.

According to him, the future of the labour movement depends on the Congress’s collective ability to build structures that are just, participatory, and responsive to the aspirations of workers.

While he prayed that the spirit of Christmas renews their commitment to unity, democracy, and collective progress within the labour movement and the nation at large, Aladetan said the TUC firmly believes that the legitimacy and strength of organised labour rest on strong internal democracy, transparency, and accountability.

While he extended Christmas greetings to workers across Lagos State and Nigeria, he added that the season of reflection and renewal provides an opportunity to celebrate the resilience, sacrifices, and enduring contributions of Nigerian workers to nation-building.