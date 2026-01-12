Makinde swears in new SSG

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, swore in the newly-appointed Secretary to the State Government, Professor Musibau Adetunji Babatunde, assuring that his administration would finish strong by delivering on its commitment to good governance and sustainable development.

Speaking after the administration of oath of office and signing of the oath of office book, the governor said that Babatunde, a Professor of Economics at the University of Ibadan, has been with him for years and understands the workings of the government.

He noted that the professor’s appointment as SSG was based on his experience, not on his religion or the geopolitical zone he belongs to. He charged him to use his experience to ensure the smooth running of the system and to weld the administration together.

He mentioned that Babatunde was one of the few people who supported and believed in his political vision before he became the state’s governor in 2019.

Governor Makinde also eulogised Babatunde for his efforts in leading the team that designed the Oyo State Roadmap for Accelerated Development (2019-2023), despite having no political interest.

Speaking on speculations surrounding the removal of the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Prof Olanike Adeyemo, the governor said it was a routine decision, noting that the former SSG did nothing wrong.

He charged the new SSG to foster unity within the government team, while urging all officials to avoid internal conflicts and distractions, and to remain focused on the mandate given by the people of Oyo State.

He said, “Thank you for your commitment to Oyo State. Let me also say thank you to our traditional rulers for your support, because you are major stakeholders.

“People have been saying to us that, well, you have started well and are doing well, and I felt that is not the end of the equation. Though we started well, we must finish strong.

“People have been asking me what the former SSG did that made me relieve her of her appointment. Well, she did nothing. It’s just that the cycle is seasonal. It is like you are on a farm, and in the beginning, you need people who can plant. After everything has germinated and produced fruit, you need harvesters. So, that is just it.”

Talking about succession, Makinde said, “We will put a proposal to the Oyo State people on how to continue on this trajectory. If they don’t like it, they can tell us they want a different trajectory. But I will prepare a team that, at the end of the day, with me not in this seat, Oyo State can continue to thrive.

“So, we have seen that we can put a team together. These are experienced people, because they have spent close to seven years together. This is one appointment, its foundation is about finishing strong.”

‎Speaking with journalists immediately after the event, Babatunde pledged to ensure efficient and effective service delivery through improved coordination of government activities.

‎He also assured residents that the government would adopt a more coordinated approach to policy implementation, focusing on delivering tangible outcomes that benefit citizens.

The event had in attendance the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr Bayo Lawal; former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adebo Ogundoyin, represented by Rt Hon Mohammed Fadeyi; Chief Judge of Oyo State, Hon Justice Iyabo Yerima; former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; former Chief Judge of Oyo State, Hon. Justice Bolajoko Adeniji (rtd); the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye and other traditional rulers.

Top government functionaries in attendance were the Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni; Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Adeniyi; Chairman and Co-Chairman, Oyo State Elders Council, Dr Saka Balogun and Elder Wole Oyelese; Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; PDP Southwest Chairman, Hon Kamorudeen Ajisafe; PDP State Chairman, Hon Dayo Ogungbenro, and other government functionaries.