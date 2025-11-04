Oborevwori wins AFRIFF Herbert Wigwe Award for Excellence

Deputy Governor, Delta State, Monday Onyeme (left) receives prestigious Herbert Wigwe Award for Excellence, from Group Managing Director/CEO, FELAK Concept Group, Dr Aisha Achimugo and Pastor Shyngle Wigwe at the ongoing Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos, yesterday.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has been honoured with the prestigious Herbert Wigwe Award for Excellence at the ongoing Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos.

The award, which also recognised Vice President Kashim Shettima, celebrates outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s creative and entertainment industry.

Oborevwori, who was represented by his Deputy, Monday Onyeme, expressed gratitude to the organisers of AFRIFF for the recognition, reaffirming Delta State Government’s unwavering commitment to the growth of the creative sector.

Onyeme said: “On behalf of the Governor and the people of Delta State, I want to thank the organisers of the Africa International Film Festival for this honour. We do not take it for granted; we truly appreciate.

“Delta is one of the states most renowned for its contributions to Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Many of the talented people in this sector hail from Delta State, and we will continue to do everything necessary to sustain our support for the film industry in Nigeria and across Africa.”