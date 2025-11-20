Ogun appoints fashion icon, Labode, as Aare of Egbaland

The Ogun State Government has appointed businessman and culture expert, Dr Balogun Lai Labode, as Aare of Egbaland.

The appointment represents a renewed vision for unity, cultural reawakening, and strategic development within the Egba nation. In a time when communities are seeking identity, purpose, and strong leadership, his ascension offers a clear direction.

His installation is also historic because he now stands as the youngest Aare ever appointed in Egbaland.

His focus on heritage development, enterprise building, tourism expansion, and creative economy growth places Egbaland on a path to global visibility.

His work has consistently demonstrated that culture is not only a source of pride but also a resource for economic transformation.

This approach aligns with his long-standing belief that communities grow through innovation, structure, and collective participation.

In the business sector, his leadership as CEO of CashToken Rewards Africa has reshaped reward technology in Nigeria. The platform empowers consumers with cash rewards and supports businesses through performance-driven incentives.

This socially smart business model reflects his commitment to financial inclusion and people-centred economic growth. He now brings this mindset into traditional leadership.

His influence in the creative industry strengthens this vision. As President of the Confederation of African Fashion, he contributes to Africa’s aspiration for a $500 billion fashion economy.

His creation of the Afroliganza movement positions fashion, culture, and creativity as tools of diplomacy and economic development.

Afroliganza celebrates African elegance, strengthens continental identity, and connects Africa with the diaspora through cultural exchange.

Now as Aare, he plans to anchor Afroliganza within Egbaland through Egbaliganza 2026. This landmark event serves as the proof of concept for the broader Afroliganza movement.

It will demonstrate how culture-driven festivals can influence the economy of Ogun State by driving tourism, increasing commercial activity, and elevating local artisans and creative entrepreneurs.

The expected tourist inflow will support hospitality, transportation, retail, craft markets, and community-based enterprises across the state.

His blueprint includes the creation of creative districts, artisan clusters, fashion academies, tourism corridors, and investment-friendly cultural infrastructure. This moment marks the rise of a leader who understands how to merge history with innovation.

Through strategic leadership, financial expertise, socially smart business, and cultural diplomacy, Lai Labode steps into this role prepared to honour the past while shaping a new future for Egbaland.