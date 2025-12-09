PAM Africa wins global award for AI energy platform

Left - right: The Section Lead, Sustainable Infrastructure and Connectivity, Delegation of the European Union, Simon Vanden Broeke; CEO of PAM, Dr. Patrick Agese; and the Head of Net Zero Village (NZV), Mayowa Olasupo at the Digital Energy Challenge Award in Dakar, Senegal recently

PAM Africa, a notable innovator in Africa’s energy sector, has won the Digital Energy Challenge award for the second time for its AI-driven integrated platform approach to energy.

The French Development Agency (AFD)-led contest, backed by the EU and ADEME, awards up to €150,000 and support to digital energy startups. The Nigerian firm triumphed again in 2025 in Dakar, Senegal, following its 2023 win, for its AI-platform enabling sustainable energy solutions.

With 600 million Africans lacking electricity, PAM Africa’s PAM-AI analyses vast data to predict failures and optimize grids, its Founder and CEO, Dr. Patrick Agese had said.

“It does what manual systems can’t,” he noted, stressing people-centered designs to cut grid failures amid rising solar and battery adoption.

PAM Africa’s 2025 win highlights its evolution into Africa’s energy enabler ecosystem, a fully integrated platform supporting energy companies, communities, and agribusinesses.

The firm is confident that it provides a complete energy infrastructure stack, helping organisations transition from pilot projects to scalable, profitable operations.

Related News

Agese added that a brilliant community energy idea dies without proper systems; “PAM-AI solves these challenges.

“Results include 20 per cent cost cuts, fast responses, 3MW+ solar assets, 2MWh+ storage, and thousands of rural jobs that are all with urban-grade monitoring,” the founder emphasised.

PAM Africa has also won the Milken-Motsepe Prize, UK Energy Catalyst funding, and partnerships with SE4All, All-On, and Ze-Gen.

These accolades drive its goals: expand to 12 African markets by 2030, enable 50+ energy firms, create 20,000 green jobs, and deploy 200 Net Zero Villages.

The firm’s AI platform revolutionises Nigeria’s mini-grids, cutting battery needs by 15 per cent and diesel generators by 100 per cent.

“These wins prove that when you give African communities the right platform, they build solutions that rival anything in the world,” Agese said. “This isn’t just validation for PAM Africa. It’s proof that Africa-led innovation addresses the pain where it hurts most.”