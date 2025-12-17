AlphaTheta, HOMECOMING gear up for expanded DJ Programme after Lagos boom

HOMECOMING™️ is celebrating a standout year for Start From Scratch in Lagos, marking the first time the global DJ education programme has been delivered on the continent in partnership with AlphaTheta. The 2025 Lagos workshops were met with unprecedented demand, establishing a new blueprint for accessible music education in Africa and setting the stage for an expanded and more ambitious programme in 2026.

Start From Scratch has travelled through major cultural capitals including London, Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam. Its arrival in Lagos marked a significant moment for both organisations, anchored by the newly opened HOMECOMING™️ space and supported by AlphaTheta’s world leading DJ technology. The Lagos debut launched with a fully booked first class in September and continued with additional sessions through the end of the year, each one oversubscribed and energised by a new wave of aspiring DJs across the city.

The programme introduces complete beginners to the theory, tools and creative thinking behind DJing. Participants explored everything from beatmatching and blends to storytelling, identity and building a personal sound. The Lagos editions featured a powerful lineup of mentors who reflect the innovation and diversity of contemporary African music, including Dope Caesar, Weareallchemicals, Honeeay and the collectives Dencity, Floss and Femme Africa. Their guidance created an environment defined by openness, confidence and community, giving new DJs the space to learn directly from artists who are shaping the future of the sound.

Across Europe and Africa, HOMECOMING™️ has collaborated with mentors such as Major League DJz, DJ Spinall, Gina Jeanz, Donnie Sunshine, Dare Balogun and Kitty Amor. The success of the Lagos programme strengthens this global network while deepening HOMECOMING’s commitment to talent development on the continent.

What has emerged in Lagos is more than a series of workshops. It is the beginning of a long term investment in DJ culture, infrastructure and creative ecosystems in Africa. With AlphaTheta’s support, Start From Scratch is becoming a platform that opens doors, builds skills and creates pathways for new voices.

Following the impact of the 2025 editions, HOMECOMING™️ and AlphaTheta are now developing an expanded programme for 2026. More cities, more sessions and a deeper educational offering will build on the momentum created in Lagos, ensuring that access and opportunity continue to grow for the next generation of DJs.