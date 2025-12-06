Femi Adebayo is reinventing Nollywood, one epic at a time

Filmmaker, Femi Adebayo has spent the last few years proving that ambition, when paired with craft, can shift the boundaries of what Nollywood can achieve. From the sweeping epic, ‘King of Thieves’ to the breakout hit, ‘Jagun Jagun,’ and now with ‘Seven Doors,’ Adebayo has emerged as a leading voice and a force pushing the industry toward the global stage.

Adebayo’s influence extends well beyond his acting and producing. In 2008, he founded J15 Media Network and the J15 School of Performing Arts, a place that has trained more than 800 students, many of whom have gone on to forge their own successful careers in the film industry. In 2021, he launched Euphoria360 Media Limited, the powerhouse production company behind his biggest hits like ‘Agesinkole,’ ‘Jagun Jagun,’ and ‘Seven Doors,’ a company synonymous with quality and cultural pride.

In recent years, Femi has solidified his place as one of the most significant figures in African storytelling. He made history with his epic film, Agesinkole (King of Thieves), which wasn’t just a hit, but was the first Yoruba epic to achieve continental success, opening doors for more large-scale African productions. He followed that landmark achievement with ‘Jagun Jagun,’ which became a global phenomenon, ranking as the fifth most-watched non-English movie on Netflix worldwide. This was a huge win for a Yoruba-language film. He continued his Netflix dominance in 2024 with Seven Doors, which debuted at number one in Nigeria and held that spot for four straight weeks. These successes are reflections of his creative vision and deep commitment to showcasing Yoruba culture to the world.

In 2022, King of Thieves (also known by its Yoruba name Agesinkole), produced by Femi Adebayo through Euphoria360 Media in collaboration with Anthill Studios, hit cinemas nationwide. It was an ambitious project with high production values and a large cast featuring some of Nollywood’s biggest names. The film became one of the highest-grossing Yoruba-language movies ever made, earning over ₦320 million at the Nigerian box office. It proved that indigenous stories, when told with cinematic depth, could dominate the mainstream and compete with English-language blockbusters in revenue and reach.

Then came ‘Jagun Jagun’ (The Warrior) in 2023, a Netflix original epic directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani and produced by Femi Adebayo himself. It fused mythology, warfare, and Yoruba spirituality in a way rarely seen outside international festival circuits. Upon its Netflix debut, Jagun Jagun amassed 2.1 million hours viewed globally within its first three days, later climbing to over 3.7 million hours by the end of its first week, placing it among the Top 10 most-watched non-English films worldwide that month. It captured the imagination of both local and international audiences and became a cultural talking point across social media platforms. The film was nominated in 10 categories at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), winning Best Indigenous Language Movie and Best Costume Design. It also earned seven nominations at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), including Best Supporting Actor, Costume, Visual Effects, and Best Film in an African Language. At the 2024 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, Jagun Jagun racked up twelve nominations and walked away with six wins, including Best Indigenous Film, Best Actor for Adebayo, Best Production Design, Best Special Effects, Best Costume, and Director(s) of the Year.

In 2024, Seven Doors delivered further proof of Adebayo’s ascent. The Netflix mini-series, created under his production banner Euphoria360 Media, showcased his evolution as a performer and producer. Within 24 hours of its release, it became the number one trending title on Netflix Nigeria, holding that position for weeks. His portrayal of a conflicted patriarch earned him the Best Lead Actor award at the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), solidifying his reputation as a performer who can carry both blockbuster spectacle and character-driven drama.

The awards are many, but the impact is far deeper. ‘Jagun Jagun’ did not only sweep local award ceremonies; it became a global success story for Nollywood epics, proving that indigenous storytelling could thrive in the streaming era. Meanwhile, King of Thieves reaffirmed that locally produced Yoruba-language films with strong narratives could perform exceptionally well in cinemas. Together, they shifted the landscape of African storytelling, paving the way for more ambitious cultural productions to find audiences worldwide.

His charismatic persona and integrity have also made him a trusted face for major brands, including StarTimes, Samsung Nigeria, and International Breweries Plc. He’s also partnered with giants like the Nigerian Bottling Company (Coca-Cola) and FrieslandCampina WAMCO (Peak Milk) on campaigns that champion family values and national creativity.

Adebayo stands out for more than his skill in leading roles or financing films. His true distinction lies in his commitment to preserving Yoruba heritage while upholding high production standards and delivering stories that captivate audiences with authenticity and depth. With Seven Doors, his work continues to push expectations for Nollywood serials and streaming content. His mission goes beyond entertainment. It is about redefining what Nollywood represents globally. Femi Adebayo is today more than an actor. He is a curator of culture, a builder of narratives, and a leader of production quality. As King of Thieves, Jagun Jagun, and Seven Doors demonstrate, he is helping to map a path for Nollywood that is ambitious, internationally competitive, and rooted in indigenous storytelling.

Today, Adebayo continues to inspire, proving that with passion, discipline, and purpose, a lawyer from Ilorin can become a global ambassador for his culture. He’s more than a star he is a proud reflection of Yoruba heritage and the extraordinary potential of Nigerian storytelling