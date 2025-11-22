From Nigeria To The World: Babaeko and the mission to push the IAA’s message across Africa

FEW weeks after he was elected as the Vice President and Area Director, Africa, on the board of the International Advertising Association (IAA), Nigeria’s Steve Babaeko has begun to internalize the core message of the global body to deepen professionalism in the creative industry across the continent.

Among other functions, it was expessly stated on his assumption of office that he (Babaeko) would spearhead the IAA’s mission across the African continent, driving growth, amplifying African voices in global marketing conversations, and fostering stronger collaboration among practitioners, brands, and creative communities.

At the just concluded National Advertising Conference, held in Abuja and the Nigerian Marketing Awards, in Lagos, where this former President of Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), was called upon to share his thoughts on the industry, he did exactly that. He spoke on professionalism, originality and Africa’s global presence and her footprint in the marketing communications industry. He admitted that Africans have what it takes to excel in the global market, pointing out that the continent’s global presence and her footprint in the marketing communications industry were already being recognised and appreciated.

While urging the government in various African nations to recognize and harness these potentials, he emphasised the critical role advertising plays in governance and nation-building, stressing that governments need the industry’s expertise to effectively communicate their programmes and policies.

“If the government is doing something, doing anything, how is this known? They may be doing a lot and nobody knows about it.” Driving home the point that effective communication is as important as effective governance, he also urged African leaders to engage the advertising industry for effective communications.

At the NMA, the X3M Ideas boss charged Africans to live their dreams, adding that nothing is impossible for a determined mind.

The road to the world…

DECADES back, the conversation among stakeholders in Nigeria’s Marketing Communications industry was how to break the jinx of relegation to the back seat on the global stage. Year in, year out, top advertising agencies from Nigeria filed their entries into various international awards, especially the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity awards for excellence in advertising, but it hardly gone beyond the entry point.

A few years ago, the trend began to change when creative works from Nigerian agencies started getting mentions in international advertising review journals. For instance, in 2012, one of the creative works from DDB Lagos won ‘Luerzer’s Archive Print Ad of the Week.

Shortly after, two Nigerian agencies; Noah’s Ark and X3M Ideas, rose like a phoenix from the ashes to change the status quo. They started re-writing the nation’s advertising story with their works and the accomplishments of their founders.

Later, X3M Ideas brought a spur to campaigns and marketing communications in Globacom as it won three awards at the African Cristal Advertising Festival, held in Marrakech, Morocco. The three awards coming courtesy of X3M TV’s commercial, tagged ‘Unmatched’ won in the categories of Media, Telecoms and Brand Entertainment, for content in TV/cinema and coasted home with a bronze for each category.

Perhaps the icing on the cake was the X3M Ideas victory at the Cannes Lion International Festival, where it broke the 70 years jinx to win at the festival. For the agency, its Group CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Steve Babaeko, and the entire local industry, the development became a boost and a turning point. Since then, it has been one victory after the other, not only for Babaeko but for other practitioners.

The IAA recognition…

IN what looked like a confirmation of the strength and competence of Nigerians in advertising industry, few weeks ago, the International Advertising Association (IAA), the world’s most influential network uniting marketing, communications, and media professionals, announced the election of Babaeko, as Vice President and Area Director, Africa, on its Global Board.

“Africa is bold, creative, and bursting with potential. It’s time the world took notice and I am here to help make that happen,” said Babaeko. “This is more than a title; it’s a commitment to build bridges between markets, minds, and movements. Together, we can create a stronger, more connected global marketing community.”

As VP and Area Director, Africa, Babaeko succeeds Mrs. Norkor Duah of Ghana, who provided years of visionary and strategic leadership that significantly expanded the IAA’s footprint across the continent. Building on her legacy, Babaeko aims to accelerate the association’s presence in emerging African markets, strengthen industry representation, and ensure that Africa’s creative energy resonates more powerfully on the global stage.

Babaeko’s election marks another milestone in a career defined by creativity, advocacy, and leadership. A former two-term President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of

Nigeria (AAAN) and a Visiting Fellow at Henley Business School, UK, he has championed initiatives that empower the next generation of African marketing professionals while positioning African creativity as a global force.

Under his leadership, X3M Ideas has grown from a Nigerian startup into one of Africa’s fastest-growing independent agency networks , with offices in South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Congo Brazzaville, Dubai, and London and remains the only Nigerian and West African agency to

have won a Cannes Lions Award.

“The IAA has always stood for global collaboration and the advancement of marketing communications. Steve’s appointment embodies our belief that Africa is a critical voice in shaping the future of our industry,” said Frederik Borestrom, World President and Chairman of the IAA Global Board.