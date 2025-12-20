Thespian Family Theatre has announced the return of its stage play, ÌTÀN – The Story, as part of efforts to promote social reorientation and strengthen community values through storytelling. Written and directed by Ayo Jaiyesimi, the play, which will be staged on December 25 and 26 at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, seeks to address generational tension and identity challenges among young Nigerians.

‎

According to Jaiyesimi, ÌTÀN explores themes of reconciliation, family bonds, cultural identity and societal responsibility. She said the production is rooted in Nigeria’s growing struggle with cultural disconnect and the erosion of value systems.

‎

She noted that theatre remains one of the most effective tools for shaping public consciousness. “At a time we are trying to drive reorientation and change, theatre is the most effective way of etching beliefs and behaviour on the minds of people,” she said.

‎

The producer explained that her work engages issues around the strained relationship between older and younger generations, highlighting gaps in upbringing, societal support and shared understanding.



“Young Nigerians are now struggling with identity, while the older generations have also dropped the ball in passing down values once transmitted through storytelling,” Jaiyesimi added.

Commenting on challenges encountered in bringing ÌTÀN to stage, she noted that funding, infrastructure gaps and high operational costs are major hurdles for theatre practitioners.

“Many venues are expensive, with producers often paying separately for lighting and generators. If you really want to do something great, funding can be a problem. You are going to rent a space now, you are talking about millions,” she said.

‎

Jaiyesimi thanked First Bank, First Pension Custodians, Leadway Assurance and the GO-Forte Foundation for coming through for the production house on the December shows. She stated that the organisation will deepen its community-focused projects and return to more frequent stage performances after slowing down activities in recent years.

‎

As a thespian, Jaiyesimi over the last two decades has written nine plays and staged large-scale productions, including collaborations with the National Theatre and the National Troupe. ‎She said the cast ÌTÀN – The Story, features Victor Oyebode and Afeez Oyetoro (Saka), alongside emerging performers from the Lagos State University, in line with the community-focused development efforts.

‎

The director, who stated that her journey into theatre was inspired by a desire to use drama for social good, after leaving a corporate career in accounting and human resource management, credited the late Professor Bayo Oduneye as a major influence on her artistic growth.

‎

“I came out of a corporate background into theatre because of what I felt this could do, the voice it would have in the community,” she said.