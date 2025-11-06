Minister signs MOU with Afroliganza, CAFA to boost Nigeria’s fashion sector

The Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Barr Hannatu Musa Musawa, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Afroliganza aimed at developing a structured, values-driven fashion economy rooted in African heritage.

The Minister made this known at a press interaction in Abuja on the launch and unveiling of Afroliganza and the Confederation of African Fashion (CAFA).

She noted that the collaboration underscores Afroliganza’s mission to institutionalise African creativity through policy, diplomacy, trade, and public celebration, thereby establishing a sustainable framework that elevates designers, artisans, producers, and storytellers throughout the continent.

Hannatu disclosed Nigeria’s pioneering role as the first nation to sign the Confederation of African Fashion (CAFA) charter. This step reaffirms the ministry’s commitment to fostering actionable programmes that translate vision into tangible results.

She emphasised the abundant opportunities Afroliganza presents for investment, exports, and talent partnerships, asserting that the creative economy is a crucial driver of continental growth.

The minister urged other African nations to embrace and integrate the Afroliganza vision into their cultural strategies and economic goals.

She remarked, “Our ministry is fully dedicated to supporting CAFA. To reinforce this commitment, we are setting up the Nigerian Fashion Federation, a national coordinating platform that will work in tandem with state governments, industry stakeholders, youth collectives, and traditional institutions to advance Nigerian fashion in line with CAFA’s continental framework.

“To our designers, artisans, textile traders, youth entrepreneurs, storytellers, and cultural custodians, this movement is yours. Through Afroliganza, we are establishing the structures necessary for your work to gain recognition, expand markets, and achieve global value.”

The convener of CAFA, Dr Lai Labode, explained that both Afroliganza and CAFA aim to create a cohesive global strategy for African fashion, addressing the cultural fragmentation that exists across the continent.

He shared that CAFA will mobilise partnerships, secure investments, standardise the cultural industrial framework, amplify Africa’s fashion voice on the global stage, and coordinate national fashion federations to achieve vital goals.

Looking ahead, Dr Labode announced the inaugural African Global Fashion Games, which will celebrate Africa’s creativity and innovation through fashion in 2027.

“To realise this vision, Afroliganza has developed a clear roadmap that connects inspiration to action. It will kick off with Egbaliganza 2026, a grand launch festival aimed at fostering continental collaboration. National fashion festivals will be held across Africa from April to December 2026, enhancing engagement and building momentum. This journey will culminate in 2027 with the first-ever African Global Fashion Games, a global showcase of Africa’s creativity, innovation, and unity through fashion,” he concluded.