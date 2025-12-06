New novel exposes persistent caste discrimination

Creative analyst, Adaora Ogunniyi has warned that discriminatory cultural practices continue to shape social interactions and marriage decisions in Nigeria, despite decades of social change, with the Osu caste system quietly influencing choices in many families.

Ogunniyi, who disclosed this during the signing of her new novel, “The Steel Gavel”, said fiction remains an effective way to explore how such inherited norms persist in modern society.

She noted that even educated and urban populations sometimes defer to traditional structures, particularly when marriage or family lineage is involved.

The Steel Gavel tells a cross-cultural love story set between Nigeria and London, illustrating the social pressures couples face when old prejudices surface. Through the narrative, she seeks to highlight the enduring tension between tradition and individual choice, and the subtle ways discrimination can persist under the guise of culture.

The book follows two young lovers whose relationship is threatened after a customary background check, the Ijuase, uncovers the woman’s ancestral link to the Osu caste.

Ogunniyi noted that while the practice was formally abolished in 1936 by the Eastern Nigeria Assembly, it “remains woven into the social fabric,” particularly in decisions around marriage.

“People will work with you, dine with you and call you friend, but when marriage enters the conversation, many still push back.”

She said her writing seeks to show how modern society often masks old biases.

Citing influences from Nigerian authors Uche Emecheta and Chinua Achebe, as well as international writers like Danielle Steele and Sidney Sheldon, she wished her works offer reflection and hope, as the world already has enough sadness and her stories confront difficult realities while still ending with hope.