Nigerian-Canadian filmmaker, Ejim, to feature as ANA Abuja guest author

With The Power of the Theatre and Film in Shaping Human Progress as theme, the Abuja chapter of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) will host Lucky Ejim as the guest author for January 2026. He is an award-winning Nigerian-Canadian actor, filmmaker, director, and storyteller. The event holds January 17, 2026, at the Chinua Achebe International Conference Centre, Mamman Vatsa Writers Village, Mpape, Abuja

Ejim is a renowned creative whose practice bridges Nigerian and diaspora cinema. He received the 2014 Nollywood Movies Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Render to Caesar, and as co-creator and lead actor in the multiple international award-winning feature film,The Tenant, which garnered festival honours across North America.

His body of work includes major international productions like the Moby Dick miniseries, as well as critically acclaimed contemporary films such as Orah (2023), screened at major international festivals including TIFF Industry Selects.

Ejim creates work at the powerful intersection of art, culture, and social consciousness. With consistent thoroughness, his work in theatre, film, and television explores the human condition, migration, justice, identity, and the ongoing role of storytelling in society.

From commanding performances to bold directorial choices, his career has always reflected the deep belief that art can be a mirror and a catalyst for change.

He isgoing to talk on how theatre and film have shaped civilisations, confronted injustice, curated collective memory, and catalysed human progress-from ancient communal storytelling traditions to today’s world cinema. From his experience and creative practice, he will shed light on how performance remains one of humanity’s most enduring tools for empathy, resistance, and renewal.