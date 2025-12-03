NIHOTOUR celebrates Nigeria’s food, fashion, cultural identity

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), in collaboration with NovaRosta, is holding the 2025 edition of ‘Tastes of Culture.’ The week-long cultural and culinary showcase, which began December , ends December 6, at Eagle Square, Abuja.



This year’s outing, NIHOTOUR notes, will feature a large-scale cultural banquet designed to set a new national record in creativity, participation and cultural display, bringing together more than 3,000 guests for an immersive royal dining experience.



In a statement released by the Media Communications & Public Affairs Unit, the institute stated that Tastes of Culture 2025 was created to spotlight Nigeria’s diversity through food, fashion, tradition and shared cultural pride.



The statement reads: “The six-day programme will begin with a lively food and beverage festival, followed by four days of hospitality and tourism masterclasses designed to train and inspire industry professionals.”



The event will reach its peak on the final day with a royal dining experience, titled, Oriki, featuring regional dishes from across the country, cultural performances, fashion showcases, live music, traditional praise chant sessions, a national unity cake ceremony and the presentation of a specially curated “P-BAT Unity Menu” by top chefs.

The institute will also unveil a new publication, The 60 National Recipes Book, which documents signature dishes from all parts of Nigeria.