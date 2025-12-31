Nile, VIVA cinemas merge to expand services to underserved Nigerians

As part of efforts aimed at increasing their market share in Nigeria’s growing film sector, as well as providing platform for more Nigerians to enjoy cinematic experience, Nile Cinemas has merged with VIVA Cinemas.

For Nile, this merger with VIVA will add screens in key cities, standardise quality to attract steady crowds, and build bargaining power with distributors. Nationwide expansion could follow as Nile uses combined resources to open or acquire more sites, covering all zones and increasing market share in Nigeria’s growing film sector.

Group CEO of Nile Media & Entertainment Group, Moses Babatope, called the merger a key growth move. “Bringing VIVA Cinemas into the Nile network lets us use our skills to turn cinemas into spots people want to visit. Reaching Ikeja, Ibadan, Ilorin, and Enugu puts us near more groups, which matches our goals,” he said.

The Group COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Nile Media & Entertainment Group, Biola Sokenu, said, “we welcome the VIVA teams and their customers. As we update sites, we keep what regulars like to make the change easy and good for all.”

In one year, the cinema has worked to update movie theatres by repairing sites, training staff, and building spaces for regular visitors. Adding VIVA Cinemas fits this plan to reach more people.Nile now covers three of Nigeria’s six zones: South West, South East, and North Central. South South, North West, and North East are planned next.

Over the year, Nile has grown by managing sites like THC Cinemax, Royal Roots, Vintano Hotels, Delborough Hotel, and now VIVA in four cities. This supports goals to grow cinema use, link communities, and help Nigerian films.

The Managing Director of Persianas Group, which owned VIVA Cinemas, Ayo Amusan, said: “Working with Nile lets us update VIVA through shared focus on quality, new ideas, and customer needs. We look forward to what this brings for users and cinema in Nigeria.”