Nile Cinemas, VIVA partner for nationwide expansion

Nile Cinemas has announced a major expansion of its operations through the integration of VIVA Cinemas into its network, extending its footprint to cities including Ikeja, Ibadan, Ilorin, and Enugu. The move reinforces the company’s vision of redefining the movie-going experience across Nigeria.

With the addition of VIVA Cinemas, Nile now operates eight locations nationwide, including its flagship luxury cinema at the Delborough Hotel on Victoria Island, Lagos. The company explained that the expansion is not only about increasing the number of screens but also about strengthening its philosophy of creating warm, high-quality, and welcoming cinema spaces. Nile emphasised that its cinemas are designed to be places where audiences do more than watch films—they experience them.

A statement issued to Sunday Scoop confirmed that Nile Cinemas will carry out phased upgrades at all former VIVA locations. These upgrades will include enhanced seating, improved sound and picture quality, streamlined ticketing, and a modernised ambience aimed at providing comfortable spaces for individuals, families, and groups. The company said the approach balances innovation with familiarity for regular moviegoers.

Commenting on the development, Group CEO of Nile Media and Entertainment Group, Moses Babatope, said, “Bringing VIVA Cinemas into the Nile network allows us to scale what we do best—transforming cinema spaces into places people genuinely enjoy spending time in. This expansion brings us closer to diverse audiences across the country, which is central to our long-term vision.”

Managing Director of Persianas Group, owners of VIVA Cinemas, Ayo Amusan, also welcomed the partnership. He said, “Partnering with Nile Cinemas gives us an opportunity to reimagine the VIVA Cinemas experience through a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and audience satisfaction. We are excited about what this collaboration means for our customers and the growth of cinema culture across Nigeria.”

The partnership marks a significant step in the evolution of Nigeria’s cinema industry, with both companies pledging to enhance audience experience while expanding access to modern film entertainment across the country.