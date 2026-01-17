Okeugo unveils ‘where light learns our faces’ at The African Centre

Fine art photographer, Mavic Chijioke Okeugo, is presenting ‘Where Light Learns Our Faces’, a solo photography exhibition, which opens on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at The African Centre in London.

The exhibition will debut with an invitation-only private view from 2:00 PM, ahead of the public opening.

‘Where Light Learns Our Faces’ is a meditative body of work that investigates identity, presence and the subtle relationship between light and the human face. Through carefully constructed portraits, Okeugo explores how illumination shapes perception revealing emotional nuance, vulnerability and moments of interior stillness. In this series, light operates not merely as a photographic device, but as an active collaborator, engaging the subject in acts of recognition and quiet encounter.

Grounded in an intimate visual language, the exhibition centres Black subjects with attentiveness and care, resisting habitual or extractive modes of looking. Okeugo’s portraits invite reflection on how faces carry memory, history, and transformation, positioning photography as a site of pause within an increasingly accelerated visual culture.

This solo exhibition marks an important moment in Okeugo’s practice, presenting a cohesive and contemplative collection that encourages viewers to slow down, look closely and approach portraiture as an exchange rooted in presence rather than consumption.