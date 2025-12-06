Viva Cinema releases Son Of Iron

The movie, The Son of Iron, was recently premiered at Viva Cinema, Jara Mall, Ikeja. It has a stellar constellation of actors such as Sola Sobowale, Jude Chukwuka, Jide Kosoko, Rykardo Agbor, Mr. Macaroni (Adebowale Adebayo), Raph Niyi, Tina Mba among others.

The story centres on the main character in the film, Kunle, whose aspiration is to be an engineer while his father, Rotimi Ogundele’s desire for him was to be a lawyer.

All Rotimi’s efforts to have a breakthrough failed. It was a battle between him and his son Kunle who insisted he must be an engineer.

Speaking on the movie, the Executive Producer, Babajide Ibrahim, said the movie is about the kind of talent inherent in man, which has to do with one’s DNA. He said the film is about arousing the hidden talent for economic emancipation, social development and personal discovery.

Producer, Adedayo Adekeyin, said the movie reveals the importance of man focusing on his DNA to make things easy for himself.

He explained that if a person’s DNA portrays him as an engineer while he continues to pursue the profession of a doctor, he would not be able to live a fulfilled life and simply continue to chase shadows.

Director of the movie, Tunde Olaoye, said it is a philosophical story that assures everybody of the power to change his or her circumstance. He noted that the movie encourages everyone that even if life throws an unfavourable circumstance at anyone, he or she possesses the will to change the circumstance.