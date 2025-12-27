With Soiree, Giwa-Osagie brings sound men to chart new path for profession

The serenity of Gbagada Estate Phase 1, Lagos, was recently aroused when sound engineers from different organisations including churches and nightclubs, converged on Fola Jinadu Youth Centre in the area for a hangout and to appraise the sub-sector of entertainment for a better performance.

Organised by Aigbovo Giwa-Osagie, the event, in its second edition, attracted banks, insurance company, electronics and musical instrument companies and other stakeholders including a psychiatrist, who addressed participants and guests on mental health and the need the shun the use of substance as means to relax oneself.

Commenting on the gathering, Giwa-Osagie, the former main sound engineer of Experience and that of many shows, including Calabar Festival, concerts and the telecoms, across the country, disclosed the gathering was to enable sound engineers who are fond of staying at the backstage of any show, controlling the sounds, to mingle and network with colleagues.

Stressing that sound engineers can make or mar any event, Giwa-Osagie called on the young ones to master their craft, be hopeful and always radiate confidence, saying he has met the crème de la crème and travelled to different states and countries in the course of carrying out his duties.

Drawing from his 35-year old experience in the field, the sound specialist who has worked with top artistes and top-notch concerts across Nigeria and abroad disclosed that the event served as avenue to discuss the major challenges, welfare and health issues of members, adding that many members are always busy working and have little or no time to think about themselves.

He said: “It is for this we have invited mental health expert to talk us on mental health and drug abuse. We also brought insurance firms to take us on the type of policies we need to have for our lives, families and to secure our equipment against burglary, fire and other hazards.”

Speaking on the perception of sound engineering profession, the sound specialist revealed that the profession is gradually gaining grounds in the country, unlike what is obtainable abroad, which is the reason financial institutions do not know that some of their instrument cost over N50million and also find it difficult to give us loans.

“Some financial institutions do not understand the investment potential they can explore with a high yield in record time. We have sound engineers across different industries — Nollywood, music, academy, among others. We need the right people who understand the business in the right places to make things work out, which is another reason for holding this event; to create awareness of what we do. This event has exposed talents and we’ll harness such skills for the benefit and growth of the industry. Someone who can afford to have equipment worth N50-N60 million in their studio in our current economy cannot be ignored,” he said.

Dealers of different musical sets also used the platform to showcase their products, while the appearance of audio-voice over executive’s added credence to the outing.