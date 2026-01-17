World’s largest celebration of African, Caribbean creativity loading

AFROVISION X 2026, a landmark global festival produced by Grandieu Inc., celebrating African and Caribbean creativity is set to be held across Toronto, Brampton, and Mississauga, Canada.

AFROVISION X 2026 is a multi-disciplinary cultural and economic platform spanning Fashion, Film, Music, Theatre, Visual Arts, Culture, and Creative Exchange, designed to position Africa’s creative economy prominently on the global stage.

Beyond celebration, AFROVISION X 2026 serves as a global cultural and economic bridge, strengthening partnerships between Canada, Africa, and the Caribbean in trade, tourism, and the creative industries. Government representatives from participating African countries are expected to engage in bilateral discussions and the signing of MOUs aimed at fostering collaboration, driving industry growth, creating jobs, and empowering young people.

The event which will take place from June 1 to June 30, 2026. The month-long festival will culminate in a prestigious AFROVISION X wards Gala, recognising individuals, institutions, brands, and organisations supporting and advancing the fast-growing global creative sector.

As international preparations intensify, Nigeria officially commences its activation phase in January 2026, led by Nigerian partners Inspiro Productions.

The festival will convene creatives, designers, musicians, filmmakers, artists, cultural institutions, governments, investors, brands, and diaspora communities from across Africa, the Caribbean, and the world. As a recognised powerhouse of global African creativity, Nigeria is expected to play a central and leading role, with the festival coinciding with the global World Cup period, further amplifying international visibility.

The Nigerian activation will focus on strategic mobilisation and partnerships ahead of the Canada showcase, including stakeholder engagements with government and private sector institutions, sponsorship and partnership drives, creative community mobilisation across multiple disciplines, a Lagos-based international press conference, and the release of official participation guidelines for creatives, designers, filmmakers, musicians, performers, and exhibitors.

Speaking on the vision behind the festival, Lead Convener of AFROVISION X 2026, David Bebiem, stated that the initiative is committed to showcasing African and Caribbean creativity at world-class levels, adding that Nigeria is not just participating but leading, while also recognising the individuals and institutions shaping the sector’s growth.

On local coordination, CEO of Inspiro Productions, Ayoola Sadare, described AFROVISION X 2026 as a global marketplace for Nigerian creativity, noting that brands, creators, governments, and institutions are being mobilised to fully leverage the opportunity.

The AFROVISION X 2026 programme opens on June 1, 2026 with a spectacular opening ceremony in one of the GTA cities, featuring a red-carpet “Journey Through Africa” immersive cultural showcase, live music and dance performances, capsule fashion previews, film trailers, curated art presentations, the premiere of the AFROVISION X Anthem, and a grand fireworks and light display.

Fashion Week follows from June 3 to 7, showcasing runway presentations by leading and emerging African and Caribbean designers, panel discussions on “African Fashion on the Global Stage,” and a style marketplace featuring global and local brands. The Film Festival, scheduled for June 9 to 14, will spotlight Nollywood, Caribbean, and diaspora film premieres, socially impactful documentaries, industry roundtables on distribution and co-production, and spotlight sessions with renowned directors and actors.

From June 16 to 20, Arts, Theatre, and Performing Arts take centre stage with theatre productions by celebrated playwrights, cultural storytelling nights, dance theatre, industry panels on the future of African theatre, emerging performers showcases, visual arts exhibitions, workshops, and community engagements. World Music Week, running from June 21 to 27 and aligned with World Music Day, will feature major Afrobeat, Reggae, Soca, and fusion concerts, a Night of Legends tribute honouring African and Caribbean pioneers, music industry masterclasses, intimate unplugged sessions, and a vibrant World Music Day parade through Toronto streets.

The festival concludes on June 30, 2026, with the AFROVISION X Awards Gala, celebrating excellence across fashion, music, film, theatre, and the arts, while formally recognising patrons, sponsors, and supporters of the creative industry. The closing night will feature celebrity performances, sponsor recognition, fireworks, and a cultural after-party.